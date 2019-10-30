Mary E, Irion, 88, of Orofino, was born November 23, 1930 in Cashmere, WA. She died on October 25, 2019 in Orofino. Rest in Peace.
She was a devoted wife to Bill Irion and mother of five children: Susan, Diane, Tom, Linda and Mathew. Also, two step-children: Rod and Carolyn. She had 16 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.
When I Must Leave You
By Helen Steiner Rice
When I must leave you for a little while,
Please do not grieve and shed wild tears
And hug your sorrow to you through the years,
But start out bravely with a gallant smile;
And for my sake and in my name
Live and do all things the same,
Feed not your loneliness on empty days,
But fill each waking hour in useful ways,
Reach out your hand in comfort and cheer
And I in turn will comfort you and hold you near;
And never be afraid to die,
For I am waiting for you in the sky!
At Mary’s request, there will be no service.
