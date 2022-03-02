Mark Benjamin Hutchins, 46, was life-flighted to Boise, Idaho on January 26, 2022 and he passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 9:30 AM at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho.
Mark was born on June 24, 1975, at Saint Luke’s hospital in Boise, Idaho. He was the son of Linda Suesan (Wolfe) Hutchins and David (Larry) Lawrence Hutchins. Mark lived in Weippe, Idaho all his life where he attended Weippe Elementary School, Weippe Middle School and Timberline High School where he graduated in 1993. As a child, Mark participated in 4-H, completing projects in forestry, fishing and many other projects. He enjoyed glass etching, welding, track, baseball and working on cars (his Jeep and Chevy Nova). Mark enjoyed helping his dad on the farm and at the lumber mill learning about all of the equipment. Mark worked at Hutchins and Timberline Lumber as an edger operator and later he worked for Empire Lumber as a front-end loader operator for several years. He married Tina Marie Santos in 2002. He then went on to get a Commercial Driver’s License and drove logging truck for Magnum’s Trucking, chip truck for KBC and logging truck for Finke Logging.
In 2015, Mark broke his lower back driving a logging truck near Dent Bridge. Prior to the accident, he loved riding snowcats, 4 wheelers, and motorcycles. In the last several years, he became good at outdoor cooking on his Blackstone grill.
Mark is survived by his parents Linda and Larry Hutchins; his wife Tina Marie Hutchins, son: Kyle Donald Lee Miller; sister: Melody Roseann Hutchins; brother: Joshua James Hutchins (Weippe); aunt: Lois (Gerald) Aeschliman; nephew: Christopher David Joeseph Allen and by Kyle’s mom Beverly Miller. Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edna and Ben Wolfe, Alice and Lawrence Hutchins; aunts Penny Ross and Patricia Ann Wolfe and uncle Donald Lee Wolfe.
Remembrances may be left for the family on Mark’s webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation of Meridian, Idaho. A service will be held later in the Spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.