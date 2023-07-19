Lucille Augusta Skinner, 107, of Old Peck Grade, was born on September 8, 1915, to Fred and Augusta Twisselmann. The hospital in San Luis Obispo was actually called a sanitarium.
Her family were cattlemen in Kern County, CA and she traveled to her elementary school by buggy, or rode there on her horse.
In 1937, she graduated from UCLA, in what was the university’s 18th commencement ceremony at the Hollywood Bowl. She majored in Math and German, and also attended USC for further studies.
She met her husband, John Kendall Skinner, who was a cowboy on a neighboring ranch, near Bakersfield, and they married in 1938.
They moved to the Valley View Ranch on the Mojave Desert, and in 1940 their daughter, Judith, was born.
One of her favorite spots on the ranch was The Cima Cross, a World War I memorial. Many special occasions were held here, like family gatherings, and Easter services.
This controversial cross was preserved by the Supreme Court, as there was opposition to it being on federal land.
She had many talents and sides to herself. In one moment she could be a doting mother and wife, and in the next she could climb on a horse and rope a steer.
She was no stranger to hard work. She and her husband shared the ranching responsibilities and she roped, drove truck, milked cows, and was a good cook.
The family also had a northern Nevada ranch, which the cattle could be moved between, by rail.
During World War II, she taught school when teachers were in short supply.
When they lived on the ranch they had to drive 45 minutes to a telephone booth in the middle of nowhere to make a call. The closest shopping was about 80 miles away in Las Vegas. At that time there were no strip hotels, and only the paved street was the main highway. Shopping for the ranch was quite the outing, and she would dress up for the occasion.
After her husband, Slim, passed in 1984, she moved to Orofino, Idaho, where the Gilliams had settled. She was involved in quilting groups, Bible study, and laundered and ironed clothes for the thrift store.
She lived through momentous eras in the last century – all of which she remembered, recounted, and liked to study – including the Spanish Flu of 1918, the depression, World War II, and many more. She was an avid reader and especially liked history and biographies.
After her 90th birthday she moved out to Old Peck Grade to be nearer to her daughter, into a home built by her neighbors and family, where she lived until this last of May. She kept herself very busy with her sewing. She loved to make western shirts and, as everyone knows, lots and lots of quilts.
She was laid to rest in Kingman, Arizona, next to her husband – coincidentally that is also where they eloped!
She is survived by her only daughter, Judy, and her husband, John Gilliam. She has five grandsons, plus their wives – Jacob and Lori, Nathan and Beth, Silas and Judy, Titus and Wendi, and John and Kimberly.
Her great-grandchildren; Amanda, Joseph, Ethan, Tanner, Luke, Rye, Lucy, and Sonora.
Along with her great- great-granddaughters; Elena, Indianna, and Audrey.
She passed on Independence Day–a fitting departure for such a patriotic person.
She loved God, her country, and her family.
