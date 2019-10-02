Levi Douglas Blades, 42, was born December 30, 1976 in Boise to Malcome Earlon Blades and Linda Darlene Blades.
Levi lived on a small ranch with his siblings, Lance and LeLoni in Horseshoe Bend for a short time before moving to his childhood home in Orofino.
He attended all twelve grades in the special education department in the Orofino Schools. Levi was active in Special Olympics, winning multiple medals and ribbons. Levi would eventually graduate from Orofino High School and move to Boise with his younger brother. Sister, LeLoni would follow the next year. Levi would eventually move to the ARC and live at Celany House near downtown Boise, where he would live for the next 20 years. He would go to work every day doing various jobs and activities through the ARC.
Levi loved the simple things of life including pizza, Pepsi, Disney, drawing, movies and puzzles!
He was a light to all who knew him. He was very loyal to his family, calling them multiple times daily.
He is survived by his parents, Lon and Lin Blades, Orofino, ID. His brother, Lance Blades (Susanne) of Dallas, OR and his sister, LeLoni Kruger (Jason) of Star, ID. He was the best uncle to four nieces and a nephew. Levi was preceded in death by Grandparents, Rae and Vernon Blades, Grandmother, Vivian Graves, and cousin, Ryan Kelly Tsatsa.
Levi’s service was held September 26 at Summers Funeral Home in Boise. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to the ARC 4402 Albion, Boise ID 83701 Attn: Lisa Cayhill. The money will be used to fix repairs in Levi’s home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.