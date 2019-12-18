Longtime Orofino resident Leo Hines passed away at the Veteran’s Home in Lewiston, ID on December 10, 2019. He was 92.
Leo was born in Cat Creek, MT on Nov. 21, 1927. After high school Leo enlisted in the Marine Corps and served two years, separating as a Lance Corporal.
Leo married Helen (Marvin) Hines and the family moved to Orofino in 1969. Leo worked for the Corps of Engineers on the Dworshak Dam project, remaining in Orofino once the project completed.
Leo is survived by his brother, Bill, who lives in Arizona, two sisters, Patsy and Betty in Montana, his daughter, Janice Sutton of Orofino, and a son, Michael, who lives in Hillsboro, OR.
There is no memorial service scheduled, but the family plans to gather in June to spread his remains in the Bitterroot Mountains of Montana per his request.
