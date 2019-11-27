Lawrence L. Bell, 89, of Orofino, died Nov. 16, 2019, from complications of diabetes.
He was born on Nov. 5, 1930 to Roy and Lucy Bell in California.
Lawrence marred Alvera C. Bell on Dec. 27, 1951. They had three children, Laurel, Shanon and Larry Bell.
Lawrence was a staff sergeant and flight engineer in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from the Air Force. Lawrence served in the Korean, Vietnam conflicts, along with other conflicts.
He was enlisted in the Navy for one year, and 20 years in the Air Force. He was a retired Vietnam veteran. Lawrence retired from the Pierce County Sheriff Department where he was a correctional officer. He was also a licensed practical nurse, Washington State EMT, and tow truck operator.
Lawrence was a member of the VFW, NRA, and several other organization in the area. His hobbies included vehicle mechanic, coin collecting, hunting, golfing, and he had a strong love for animals. He enjoyed cutting wood, and military memorabilia collecting. He was a sports fanatic,
Lawrence was preceded in death by his wife, Alvera; son, Larry, his parents, and siblings Ronald, Ruby, Loretta and Donna, and great grandson Kade Milam, and also his in-laws.
He is survived by: daughters, Shanon Nixon and Laurel Penny, grandchildren Robert and Amy Milam, Jeremy Bucholtz, Jeff Milam, Ian and Christy Stanley, James Szymczak and his fiancé, Marilyn, Travis and Jessica Pope, and Melissa Bucholtz. He has nine great grandsons, 11 great granddaughters, and one great great grandson. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, friends and brother-in-laws.
A service will be held at a later date in the spring. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association in his name.
Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
