June B. Geidl died on July 11, at 81 years old. June was born in the Danner family log home off Rudo Road in Grangemont. She lived in the Clearwater County area until 1992 when she moved to Anchorage, AK. She resided there until her death.
June was preceded in death by her parents Warren and Ethel Danner; brothers Wayne, Lawrence, Leslie, Robert and Elmer; and sisters Frances Fry and Harriet Fullerton. She is survived by her partner of 35 years, John Smart; sisters Ethel Brownfield, Norma McCumber, Martha Osborn and Joyce Haley; daughter Keri Bergman; grandson Gary Wold; granddaughter Jaime Jensen; and many nieces, nephews, extended families and friends.
At June’s request there will be no service. If there is a way for June to watch the Mariners from heaven she will be doing just that and telling them what she thinks.
Thank you to all of the family and friends that were a part of June’s life and all of the people that visited her and helped. Special thanks to John Smart, Kim Walters, Robin Jensen and the Fergusons.
Mama,
May you dance again in heaven and glide across the floor.
May you bowl strikes like the pros until you reach the perfect score.
May you skate the waltz with brother Elmer and have him spin you around.
May you move with grace and ease with your feet never touching down.
May your garden grow to heaven with fragrant, vivid blooms and
May God’s beautiful hummingbirds fill your eternal home’s rooms.
Love you, Keri
