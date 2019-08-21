Jeanine Cook, 78, of Orofino, passed away on Aug. 16, 2019. She was born Jan. 29, 1941.
Jeanine had many hobbies including taking in stray dogs and doll collecting. She worked as a Psychiatric Tech II at State Hospital North until she retired.
Jeanine was preceded in death by her husband, Don Cook.
She leaves behind her daughter, Belinda Wynn, and two grandchildren, Joe Wynn and Michelle Trejo.
We will miss you!
A funeral service will be held at Pine Hills Funeral Chapel, Orofino, on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at 11 a.m.
