Jaylene Claire Breeden, 62, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, Mother’s Day. She prayed often to be with her son. Her prayers were answered.
Jay was born in North Dakota and raised her early years in South Dakota. When she was 15 she moved to Idaho to live with her aunt and uncle.
Jaylene worked painting with her husband, Rick, and later she went to work at State Hospital North.
When her son, Ricky, graduated from Orofino High School, they moved to Oregon so Ricky could attend college. In Oregon she worked at the Eastern Oregon State Hospital until it closed.
Jay lost her son Ricky eight years ago. Her health suffered because of that loss. She spent her life making sure her son had his needs met.
Jaylene was preceded in death by her son Ricky, 20; her mother, Angela Lewton and her father, Jay Mead.
Jaylene is survived by her brother, Ronald Mead (Denise); nephew, Samie and niece, Jesse; her sister, Roberta Halverson; three nephews, Derek, Donovan and Deveny; her aunt and uncle, Ken and Monica Beaudoin and her special friend that took care of Jaylene, Lorae Tallmadge.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.