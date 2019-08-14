On Tuesday, Aug. 6 2019, Jan received the greatest birthday gift of all, she went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Jan was born on Aug. 6 1954 to Lawrence and Mary Ann Ford of Cambridge, Idaho.
She had a wonderful childhood, raised on the Ford Ranch with lots of family around. Jan enjoyed her beloved horse “Cokers”, barrel racing, going to rodeos with her family and friends. Everyone knew the Ford girls and as the oldest she was the designated ringleader. In high school, Jan was involved in many activities and captain of her cheerleading squad. She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1972.
Jan met the love of her life when she was set up on a blind date with Philip Bonner at Pierce 1860 Days. They were happily married Feb. 21, 1975 and were an instant family raising their children Niki, Bo, Ryan and Amy in Orofino. Jan was an extraordinary wife and mother. She loved taking care of her family, so full of life and energy. She was a bright light to all who knew her.
Jan loved her horses, gardening, photography, sewing, jewelry making, boating on the lake with her gals, and paddleboarding with her grandkids. Jan was always the loudest fan, cheering at all the kid’s events and taking lots of pictures. She loved to cook and host parties, always serving up her famous espressos.
Jan and Phil pastored the Orofino Tabernacle for 11 years. They were involved in prison ministry, where she served as death row spiritual advisor for female inmates. Jan was the youth pastor for O.Y.G. for many years. She had a heart for the youth and wanted them to know God’s love. Over the years she took hundreds of kids to Youth Alive, a summer youth conference in Seattle.
Jan started her own successful housekeeping business called “Cinderella Services.” She took great pride in doing the very best work for her clients.
Her greatest accomplishment is when she became “Super Grams” to what she called her “Terrific Ten” grandkids. Jan adored them tremendously, and loved to spoil them. They could do no wrong, but she was always training them for life’s challenges.
Jan is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Phil (aka “Lovelips”); children Niki and Bob Howard of Alexandria, KY, Bo and Lenne Bonner of Orofino, Ryan and Julie Bonner of Meridian, Amy and Edward Koopman of Juliaetta; Loving mother Mary Ann Ford of Cambridge; Loving sister Suzanne and Jim Shemwell of Emmett; and Grandkids Jack, Sam, Dillan, Danika, Ava, Nicholas, Zoe, Alexander, Mia and Natalie. Also, many beloved nieces and nephews, cousins, and extended family.
She is preceded in death by her father Lawrence E. Ford, baby brother Lawrence Edward Ford Jr., Grandparents Ellis and Bessie Peterson, George and Ellen Ford, In-laws Emmett and Clara Bonner and many loved ones.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Aug.18 at 2 p.m. at the Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge, 615 Main St, Orofino. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been set up at Potlatch No1 Credit Union (P1FCU) 1167 Michigan Avenue, Orofino ID 83544, under Phil or Jan Bonner to help cover medical expenses.
