Oct. 4, 1941 - July 9, 2023
Idaho is a lonelier place now.
James (Jim) I. Clark of Pierce, Idaho, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023, as a result of heart failure. His son Chris and daughter-in-law, Gina, were with him.
Jim grew up in Pierce fishing, hunting, and logging, then graduated from Idaho State University in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science in Biology Education.
Jim taught at Lewiston High School for two years, then went on to have a 27-year long career as a teacher with Department of Defense Dependent Schools, teaching in the elementary, junior, and high schools on military bases in the Philippines, Germany, Turkey, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and England, accompanied by his wife Sharon, daughters Shannon and Michelle, and son, Christopher.
Jim was always the adventurer, and in addition to traveling anywhere and everywhere, he enjoyed scuba diving (especially for lobster), tennis, and wind surfing.
He also formed a business making and selling beautiful jewelry.
Everyone was a potential friend with an interesting story, so Jim never met a stranger, even if it was someone who didn’t speak much English- he’d just speak louder!
After retirement, Jim enjoyed living in Boise and Weiser, where he especially enjoyed the Weiser Senior Center.
Jim was predeceased by his parents, Joe and Dorothy Clark, and his sister Chloe Hall.
He is survived by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren: Shannon (JC) Thomas, son Joseph Goldman; Michelle Clark (David Cearley), daughter Madison (Ben Runyon) Clark-Cearley, sons Carrick and Odin Clark-Cearley; and son Christopher (Gina) Clark, daughter Cecilia Rowe and her sons Kaeldon Slusher and Rowan Kress, son Jonathan (Allie) Rowe and their daughter Lillian; and his former wife, Sharon, with whom he remained friends until his last day.
Private services to be held later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.