Jack E. Forest Sr., passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Clearwater Health & Rehabilitation. He was 74 years old.
He was born April 6, 1945, in Orofino to Francis “Frenchie” Forest and Bessie (Smith) Morgan. He was the second to the youngest of five children. Jack was raised and spent his entire life in Orofino.
Jack served our country in Vietnam in 1966. After his service, he spent years in the woods working as a loader operator and log and dump truck driver. He worked for Ron Beck in the JP log yard, Gary Medley Logging and Lew Mangum. He also owned his own logging company, Jack Forest Enterprises. He was a hard worker his entire life until Parkinson’s disease took over.
Jack married the love of his life, Diane Mangum Feb. 29, 1992. He loved spending time with Diane, especially when she played music. You could always find the two of them sitting in the stands watching their grandkids playing sports. If they weren’t watching grandkids, they would be at home working in their yard and garden.
He always made sure that the yard was mowed. He loved spending time with his family, hunting, camping, fishing and riding his razor.
Jack and Diane each had three kids that they brought to this marriage, Staci, JJ (Jack Jr.) and Michael, Vanessa, Lew and Kevin.
Jack is survived by his wife, Diane; his daughter Staci (Randy) Lee of Orofino; Jack Jr. (Casey) of Peck; and Mike Forest also of Orofino; three stepchildren Vanessa (Darrell) Gray, Lew (Patti) Mangum of Orofino and Kevin (Shannon) Mangum of North Carolina.
He had 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren with one more on the way. Sisters, Darlene Kleer of Orofino, Shirley Hockaday of Yreka, Calif.; brother, John Morgan of Broken Bow, Okla., and aunt, Dolly Hulin of Orofino also survive him. He also has numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mom, Bessie; and dad, Frenchie; brother, Mick Forest; sister, Faye Parris; niece, Tammy Thornton; nephews, Tom Larson and Jeffrey Thornton.
There will be a celebration of life for Jack at a later date.
Jack will be missed, but never forgotten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.