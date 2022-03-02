Glenndine Graham, 89, of Peck, Idaho, was born Feb. 13, 1933, in Dallas, IA, to Nick (Glenn) Crawford and Mable Miller-Crawford.
She passed away of age-related complications and sepsis on Feb. 18, 2022 at her home in Peck.
Glenndine graduated from high school in Des Moines, IA. She also did three years of college in Southern California.
She was married to Donald Lee Graham on Jan. 10, 1951 in Des Moines, IA. After he passed away she lived in San Jose, CA. until coming to Orofino in 2017.
Glenndine was a hair dresser in Rialto, CA. for many years (1967-1968), before going to dog grooming school in Portland, OR in 1970. She practiced the dog grooming in Southern California before moving to Orofino, where she opened a grooming shop called, “Fluffy Puppy”.
Glenndine is preceded in death by her mother and father, Glenn and Mable Crawford, her husband, Donald Lee Graham, a granddaughter, Alexis Bittleston, and her brother, Jim Crawford.
She is survived by her son, Steve (Lola) Graham of Peck; daughter, Susan Bittleston of Peck; grandson, Ian (Chrystal) Graham and their children, Morgan, McKenzie and Canyon; granddaughter, Jessi Graham, of Orofino; grandson, Kermit (Gina) Graham of Shermon Oaks, CA. and their children, Crichton and Teagen; and sister-in-law, Carol Crawford, of Orofino.
No services are planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.