Gerelene Underwood Johnson, 88, of Orofino, Idaho passed away peacefully at her home on Feb. 19, 2020 with family by her side.
Gerelene was born August 15, 1931 in Choctaw, Arkansas to the late Ernest and Iola Underwood.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters.
Gerelene is survived by her husband, Carroll, two daughters, Katrena Johnson and Regina Johnson; one son, Jerry S. Johnson (Florence); 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Gerri graduated from Clinton State Vocational Training School in Clinton, Arkansas, and was active in many sports, especially basketball. She married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Carroll Johnson on May 23, 1949. They were married for 70 years.
Gerri was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In her early years, she worked for E.I. DuPont running IBM machines in South Carolina. She spent the remaining of her years raising her children with her husband. They retired at their Orofino home.
