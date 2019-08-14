George Leonard Williams passed away peacefully on Saturday August 3, 2019 at the age of 90, at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
George was born in Auburn, California May 2, 1929 to Howard and Kate Williams. He served in the Korean War with the US Navy and later attended Humboldt University which started his career with the US Department of Fish and Wildlife, where he eventually retired in 1984 while serving at Dworshak National Fish Hatchery in Ahsahka, Idaho.
George is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Sandra Brown Williams, son Matthew Brian Williams, and numerous brothers and sisters. He is survived by his son and daughter in law Michael P. and April Williams and his daughter and son in law Mariann and David C Miller, as well as four grandchildren he was quite fond of: Eliza J Williams, Samuel C Miller, Madeleine E Miller and Isabella Nicole Miller.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Schneidmiller Hospice House, 2290 W Prairie Ave, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 83815.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.