Gary Thomas Graham, 73, of Wood Village, OR.
was born Feb. 2, 1947, and passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020.
Our dad was born in Spokane, WA to Clinton and Imogene Graham, joining his other siblings Doug and Earl.
Dad graduated from high school in Orofino, Idaho.
Our dad enlisted in the Army National Guard’s 116th Engineer Battalion as a Combat Engineer until his Honorable Discharge on Sept. 8, 1969. Dad served in Vietnam.
Dad worked at Kiewit Construction as a master mechanic until he retired in Portland, OR.
Our dad was a huge FORD fan and his passion for racing cars was known to all. Our fondest memories with Dad all revolve around the Dawn Lynn Racing Team.
Gary is proceeded in death by his parents, Clinton and Imogene Graham, his brothers Earl and Doug Graham and his wife Annie Graham.
Gary is survived by his loving daughters Kim Claus and Kari Graham and one grandson, Trey Claus.
At Dad’s request, there will not be any services.
