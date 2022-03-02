Elaine Marie Brandt Pelton passed away early Sunday morning, February 13, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.
Elaine was born on December 31, 1933. She was one of the first babies born in the ‘new’ Pierce Hospital! She grew up in and around Orofino where her parents built sawmills, finally building JW Brandt and Son, Inc., on Orofino Creek.
Elaine graduated from the University of Idaho in 1955 with a bachelor’s degree in Education. Later that summer she married Dale Pelton. They settled in Orofino, where Elaine taught third grade and Dale worked at the pole yard in Ahsahka.
Their three sons; Douglas Dale - 1957, Gary Dean - 1959 and Dana Bradley - 1961 were all born in Orofino. The family later moved to Sandpoint, Idaho where Melinda was born. And later to Kalispell, MT where all four children graduated from high school, Elaine became a substitute teacher and began her quilting career!
Elaine was the ‘soul’ of her family, spending many summer vacations and holidays with extended family, including grandparents; Adron and Nellie Pelton of Ahsahka, Walter and Bessie Brandt of Orofino along with John Brandt and family; Norma, Lucky, Amee and Skipper of Kooskia and Dean Brandt and family; Judy and Alison of Orofino, Clarence Johnson and family; Bertha, Ann, Eileen, Carl and Kaye of Orofino, and so many others!
Elaine was a daughter, sister, cousin, aunt, mother, grandma, great-grandma, and friend. Strong, talented, and smart, Elaine was a wickedly sarcastic conversationalist!
A feminist, teacher, pianist, master seamstress and quilter, she loved to be on the go, to be in the middle of a project or ten and had more real friendships than most! She nourished all of those around her with her home-made cookies, soups, quilts, strong opinions, and sage advice.
As a mother, Elaine was simply the best! Quick to correct, happy to help, and easy to love. She loved her children fiercely and recovered from both the loss of Dougie in 1978 after a terrible car accident and Gary in 2019 after a complicated illness. She relished her visits with son, Dana and family, Dana, Nathan, Chris, Douglas, Ava, and Wyatt, of Collinsville, Oklahoma. She moved in with daughter Mindy, and family; Kiefer, Carson and Zavier in San Antonio, Texas in 2015 where she continued to be on the go, traveling, shopping, and enjoying time with her grandsons, who affectionately dubbed her, Great!
Great, indeed.
The family will be gathering later this spring to memorialize Elaine. In lieu of flowers, please do something fun, in memory of Elaine.
