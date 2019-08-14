Earl Dwain Space, 87, died July 27, 2019 in Edmonds, WA. Earl was born to Dwain and Adah Space on July 22, 1932 in Orofino, ID and raised on the family homestead near Weippe.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Daisy Ruth (Carr). Earl is survived by daughters: Earline Carlone, Deanne Jo (Joe) Johnson, and Lori (Tim) Sauber; Grandsons: Nick (Courtney) Carlone, Chris (Meg) Johnson, Dan Carlone, Jeff Johnson (Jee-Hyun Kim), Eric Johnson; and eight Great-Grandchildren.
Earl was raised on land surrounded by generations of extended family. With his cousins, Johnny and Bob Space and Bobby Ratliff, he explored the woods of Clearwater County.
Earl’s first job was in Forestry, clearing roads and fighting spot fires. He had a lifelong love of aviation and so joined the USAF in 1951. Trained as a Radio Technician, he flew throughout the Pacific theatre during the Korean War and at Larsen Air Force Base in Moses Lake, WA. During the Cold War he joined the Minuteman Missile Program, which required relocating his growing family across six states. He participated in the Space Race with his work on Saturn V rockets in Huntsville, AL.
Earl and Ruth returned to Seattle in 1967 to raise their daughters, each year sending them back to their beloved Clearwater County to spend their summers with grandparents and cousins.
During his 37-year career with Boeing, Earl worked on diverse and historic projects, including: Bomarc and Minuteman Missiles, Saturn V, Lunar Rover, AWACS Defense System, defense satellites, commercial airplane production, and the Space Shuttle.
In retirement, he served as a docent at the PIMA Air Museum in Tucson, AZ. Earl and Ruth were avid travelers, visiting all 50 states and several countries. Family and friends will miss his wry wit and his art of storytelling.
Private family service and inurnment at Tahoma National Cemetery on August 12, 2019.
