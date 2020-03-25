Dorothy Beck, 86, of Spokane Valley, Washington passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends.
Dorothy was born February 23, 1933 in Orofino, Idaho to the late Charles Edward (Charlie) Lashly and Blanche Mae (Ted) Lashly.
Dorothy was preceded in death by two daughters, Christine Beck and Suzanne Beck, three sisters, Marion Moore, Margaret Bowman and Francie Lashly, and a grandson, Anthony Kelp.
She was married for a short period of time to Calvin McNeil, and had a daughter, Sandra McNeil-Harris. Unfortunately, the marriage did not last, but she soon met the love of her life, Austin Beck, and they married. They had a happy and fulfilling life together for 70 years.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Austin, and five children, Sandra Harris, Donald (Kathy) Beck, Pamela Beck, Roger (Carole) Beck and Ronald (Paula) Beck. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, Jonathon Harris, Sandra Wolfe, Toria Beck, Michelle Beck, Richard Stokes, Robert Stokes, Amanda Adams, Andrew Kelp, Lani Kelp and Nicholas Kelp, and six great grandchildren.
In addition to being a fun-loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother, Dorothy spent her working career helping and caring for others as a nurse. She was inspired to become a nurse by those who cared for her daughter, Christine, who succumbed to Leukemia while at the City of Hope in Duarte, CA in 1966. They were such tremendous help during this impossible time that she decided she had to become a nurse herself and try to help others as they helped her. She waited until her youngest children (twins Roger and Ronald) were in grade school before she was able to begin her training. She took her GED and went to Lewis-Clark State College and graduated as an LPN in the Class of 1973. The first one and half years of her new career she worked at the Orofino Hospital. Because of her strong religious beliefs, she quickly became the favored nurse for end-of-life patients. She helped them and prayed with them, comforting them as much as possible during their most difficult times.
She then had the opportunity to work at the Orofino Clinic for almost ten years, a job she dearly loved. Overall, her nursing career of 22 years was followed by her starting her own business of home care for elderly folks, which she did until she retired. She still kept busy by doing things such as spending a year going to school in Desert Hot Springs, CA for massage training, while managing several rentals. She took some photography classes and took many beautiful photos.
Dorothy lived a good, full life and touched the lives of many.
A Celebration of Life date will be announced later.
