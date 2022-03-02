Vena Steward went to see the Heavenly Father Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. She passed away quietly at her home in Orofino with family present. Vena was born to Oscar and Estella Hulett on May 11, 1935. She married Billy Steward in 1955; they had eight children, Billy Steward, Kenneth Steward, Ronald Steward, Johnny Steward, Dena Rose, Lester Steward, Tracia Manuel and Timothy Steward.
Vena enjoyed attending her church and church functions with the many friends she made over the years. She has 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
