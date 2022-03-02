Rebecca Jean Hammond, 61, passed away on Feb. 24, 2022 at
her home in Lewiston.
A Celebration of her life is being planned for March 12, 2022, at the Methodist church of Lewiston.
Trenary Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
