Patricia Mills, 81, of Kamiah passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Winona Cemetery also known as Mt. Zion Cemetery on Red Rock Road near Kamiah.
Arrangements have been made through Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia.
