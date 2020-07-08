Janet Ethel Stroble was born May 25, 1934, in Seattle WA. She went home to God at her home in Orofino July 5, 2020.
She was very loved by her family and she spent a lifetime loving and helping those in need.
A celebration of life is pending. She chose being laid to rest at Fort Rose Cranten in San Diego, CA. beside her soul mate whom she lost very early in their life.
Her favorite verse was II Cor. 5:8 “to be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord.”
She has reached that glorious place and her family and friends will surely join her later.
