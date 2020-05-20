David Howard, 75, Kamiah May 20, 2020 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Duane Howard, 75, of Kamiah, passed away May 14, 2020, at his home in Kamiah. Trenary Funeral Home is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBurglary suspect apprehendedCity Council appoints new Mayor and City Administrator for OrofinoPierce-Weippe News for the week of May 13, 2020Donald Rayner, 70, PierceCourthouse News for the week of May 13, 2020Woman arrested on narcotics chargesThree suspects arrested on multiple chargesJaylene Breeden, 62, OrofinoDan (Stan) King Stanley, 74, OrofinoVicki Mae Owsley, 68, El Cajon, California Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedPatient and Staff safety are biggest priority for SMH/CVHC (1) Latest e-Edition Clearwater Tribune May 20, 2020 View our latest e-Edition - click the image at left Newsletters Sign up now to receive each week's Clearwater Tribune top story headlines right to your inbox! Manage Your Lists Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Top Ads featured Yard Sale May 20, 2020 featured One bedroom apartment May 20, 2020 featured New Holland baler 311 May 20, 2020 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
