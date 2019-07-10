Colleen Marie Seeley-Byers Ross was born January 4, 1930 and passed away July 8, 2019.
Mountain View funeral Home is taking care of arrangements.
A potluck memorial Celebration of Life will be held at the Lewiston Community Center on Saturday, July 13, between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.
