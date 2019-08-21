A Celebration of Life for Clo Ann McNall, 86, of Orofino, will be held this Saturday, Aug. 24, at 3 p.m. at the Orofino Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge, 615 Main Street.
Please join her family in celebrating a life well lived. Casual attire is welcome.
