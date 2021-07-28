David Garfield Besst, 75, of Peck, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino, from complications of ALS.
Dave, as he preferred to be called, was born Aug. 14, 1945, in Colfax, WA, to Dale and Ruth (Shawver) Besst. They lived in the Potlatch area, where Dave helped his dad on the farm while growing up. He graduated from Potlatch High School in 1963. He served four years in the Idaho National Guard.
Dave’s parents sold the farm at Potlatch and moved to Lewiston. He started logging with his dad and made it his life’s passion. He owned and drove his own logging truck, eventually working for various area loggers as a loader operator.
While living in Lewiston with his parents, he met and married Donna Triplett. They had two sons, Mark and Travis. Travis preceded him in death. Their marriage ended in divorce.
Dave went to Alaska and worked for his brother-in-law and sister, Jerry and Jewell Larrabee (Larrabee Logging). He enjoyed Alaska very much, but missed his beloved Idaho. So he moved to Peck to be closer to his parents and son, Mark.
While living in Peck he met and married Loretta Yockey in 1983, they were married 38 years on July 14, 2021. When Dave and Loretta got married, he inherited three more children, making a family of six. All four kids graduated from Orofino High School.
Two years before he retired he hooked onto his camper and went to work in Wamsutter, WY. He worked for Basic Energy. It was hard for him to be away from Peck and his family, so he moved back home.
When Loretta retired they bought a toy hauler and would load the ATV’s and dogs and head for the woods. They enjoyed camping and four-wheeling with family and friends at Camp 60 or on the North Fork.
Dave is survived by his wife, Loretta, at Peck; Mark (Patty) Besst of Lewiston; Ross (Angela) Howard of Lewiston; Heather Yockey of Lewiston and Kerri (James) Polson of Walla Walla, WA. Grandchildren include Holden Howard, Dylan Besst, Cash Besst, Paxtyn Besst, Kyle Nelson, Kassidi Nelson, Morgan Burke, Taylor Polson, Bailey Polson, and one great grandson.
He is also survived by his sister Jewell (Jerry) Larrabee of Winchester, ID, and brother-in-law Bob Wadsworth of Coeur d’Alene. Since Dave was from a very large family, he also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Those preceding him in death are his parents, Dale and Ruth, son Travis Besst, sisters, Gladdy Ann Besst, Rayma Besst, Virginia Cochrane, Jan VanBuskirk and Crystal Wadsworth.
There will be a memorial service for Dave on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Pine Hills Funeral Chapel at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.