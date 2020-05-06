Dan (Stan) King Stanley, 74, of Orofino, passed away, April 29, 2020, surrounded by his family after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
He was born May 24, 1945 to John A. and Mariam E. (King) Stanley in Orofino.
Dan graduated from Orofino High School in 1965 and joined the US Navy in August 1965. In the Navy, he trained as an electrician serving on the Aircraft Carrier U.S.S. Hancock (CVA19). He served two tours off the coast of Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1969.
After the service, he lived in California where he worked, attended L.A. Tech and met his wife, Gloria J. Miller. They were married in July of 1972 and had two children together.
Dan then settled his family in Orofino while he worked on the Alaska Oil Pipeline.
In 1978 he relocated his family to Montana and worked as a heavy equipment and machinery mechanic at the Rosebud Mine. While there, he was an Operating Engineer Union Representative and on the Union Pension Trust Board and Medical Insurance Union Board. He was also a First Responder and on the Mine Rescue Squad. In his spare time, he owned and operated King’s Golf Works building custom golf clubs.
In 2003 Dan retired to his hometown, Orofino, Id. He spent his time building a workshop, remodeling his house, building exquisite kitchen and bathroom cabinets and furniture. His drywall work was perfection and he also was good at granite work.
Dan could repair anything that was broken. In Alaska and Montana, he repaired machinery that was considered unrepairable. He was the “go-to” man. He was a genius at figuring things out. He always made time to help friends, family and strangers, solving problems, repairing engines, plumbing, electrical and many other things. Dan was also a natural teacher and taught many young men different trades including his grandchildren.
Dan is survived his by wife of 47 years, Gloria; daughter Michelle Stanley Horning and her sons Colson and Carson, all of Draper, Utah; daughter Carrie Stanley Gallagher and her son, Jacob, of Orofino; and siblings Elizabeth Heick of Gulfport, MS; John R. Stanley and wife, Mary, of Orofino; Mary Stanley Pipkin and husband, Michael, of Snohomish, WA; brother-in-law, James Thomason of Oregon, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Marian Stanley; sister, Patricia (Murray, Austin) Thomason; and brother, Kenneth King Murray.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A private interment will be held at Weseman Cemetery.
