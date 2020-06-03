It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter Courtney. Courtney LeeAnn Morris, age 15, passed away at her home in Weippe on May 11, 2020. She was born on Nov. 7, 2004 in Lewiston, Idaho.
From the time Courtney was born until she was called back to Heaven she brought so much joy, happiness and laughter to our lives and anyone that knew her. She was loved by so many. Courtney had such a kind heart and would always try to help others.
Courtney was a freshman at Timberline High School and enjoyed things most teenage girls enjoyed, listening to music, hanging out with friends, fashion, makeup. She loved to ride four wheelers and go swimming in the summer. Her favorite sport was volleyball.
Courtney had an extreme love for cats, especially her own two that she adopted. She was involved in 4H raising market swine to save money for her future. Her wish was to be a flight attendant so she could travel the world.
Courtney is survived by her parents Tony and Sisalene Morris, a sister McKenzie Morris, grandparents Rick and Kathy McIntosh, Fred Borders, Millie Morris, Dan Morris and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfather Richard Shope.
Courtney will be remembered for her kind heart and desire to help others. She touched the lives of so many. She will continue on with us all through memories, and we will carry her in our hearts. We know she is without pain and is now at rest in God’s arms.
This isn’t goodbye but until we meet again. Fly high sweet Angel....
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends.
Pine Hills Funeral Chapel & Crematory is handling arrangements.
