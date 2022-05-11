Christine Thomas passed away Friday, May 6, 2022 at her home in Orofino.
Christine was born April 19, 1935 on the family farm in Christian County, KY, to Dee and Malisa Chapman.
Christine was raised on the family farm by loving parents with twin, double first cousins on an adjoining farm.
She attended elementary school at the one-room Little River School. She attended high school at South Christian High School, graduating in 1953. She then graduated from Arizona State University and was on the Dean’s list. Over the years she added credits to have the equivalent of a Masters Degree in Education.
Christine was employed by Mesa School District for 25 years before retiring.
She married Robert L. Thomas on Nov. 12, 1954, and they both retired and moved to Orofino, ID. in 1997.
She loved to fish and was an excellent shot.
She had a large embroidery room filled with several great machines that enabled her to do beautiful work with great designs.
She and her husband were members of the First Christian Church in Orofino.
Christine is survived by her husband, Robert; son, Thomas Lee Thomas; sister, Betty; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dee, and mother, Malisa, two brothers and four sisters.
She was also preceded in death by daughter, Sandra Ann, and son, Donald Allen.
A memorial service will be held Friday, May 13, at 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church, Michigan Avenue and C Street in Orofino.
A memorial graveside will follow at Orofino Riverside Cemetery.
