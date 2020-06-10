Christine (Sawyer) Thompson, age 75, passed away Sunday May 31, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Christine resided in Orofino for the last three years. Orofino was her childhood home. She moved back here to be close to her sister, Coral. She lived in Seattle, WA for most of her adult life.
Christine was born in Providence, Rhode Island, Feb. 9, 1945 to Keith and Vivian Sawyer. She was the oldest of five. She is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Sawyer Burns and brother, Daniel Keith Sawyer, also her mother, Vivian Sawyer and father, Keith Sawyer. She is survived by her sister Bonnie (Sawyer) Bowman of Enterprise, OR and her sister Coral (Sawyer) Lee of Orofino, ID, and her step daughter Pam Britt of Weippe.
Christine attended the Orofino schools.
She moved to Seattle to be close to her sister Mary and found work at a Boeing workshop. There she met the love of her life, Ronald Thompson. They were married Oct. 5, 1968 and were together for 42 years. Ronnie passed away in 2011.
Christine worked until she retired. She was a very hard, dependable worker.
Christine loved music and dancing. She was always a true loyal fan of Elvis Presley. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed her yard.
She is a member of the Orofino Seventh Day Adventist Church. She loved her Lord and is resting now with Jesus. The family wishes to thank hospice for the tender, compassionate, supporting care they received the last few weeks of her life.
They would also like to invite those who knew and cared for Christine to attend her memorial service to be held at the Orofino Seventh Day Adventist Church on Saturday, June 13, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Orofino Seventh Day Adventist Church School.
