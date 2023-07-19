Cheryl Ann Allpress was born in Seattle, WA on Nov. 26, 1956. She passed away in the early hours of July 8, in her home in Weippe, Idaho.
She loved her family fiercely. She enjoyed camping and horseback riding. She was a member of the Rebekah I.O.O.F. in Weippe for many years.
Cheryl was married to Jim Allpress for nearly 35 years.She grew up on a working farm in Washington. She enjoyed many things; horses, Dachshunds, flowers and arts and crafts, among many things.
Cheryl is survived by her Beloved husband Jim Allpress. Her son Branden (Heather) Allpress. Stepdaughter Amanda (Jon) Adler. Her Granddaughters Lexie Allpress, Lanie Jared and Vanessa Adler. Brothers Dave (Jill) Lorenzen and Ron Lorenzen. Sisters Karen (Richard) Lundgren, and Verlene (Lloyd) Hughes. Nephews Dusty and Clint Lorenzen and Luke Hughes. Niece Jeri Sinclair and Nicole Vintin, as well as many other family members. Cheryl will be missed by many!
There will be a celebration of life, to be announced at a later date.
