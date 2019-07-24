Beloved by many for her sweet personality, Beverly June Correa passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019 at 3 p.m. Beverly was born in Oakland, California on June I, 1932. She was the first of three children to John and Adeline Avelar.
Beverly was married to her lifelong sweetheart, Ed Correa in 1955. Beverly was a devoted wife and mother. She had a daughter, Rhonda Lee Correa in 1954 and a son, Mark Edward Correa in 1957. She was the office manager in her husband’s car business, later selling Honda motorcycles, and when they started selling and remodeling homes, she was there helping by her husband’s side, supporting him all the way.
Beverly lived in different parts of California including the east San Francisco Bay Area, Palm Springs (which was her favorite) and Lincoln, California before moving north to Orofino, Idaho in 2014 to Brookside Landing in the independent living apartments to be closer to son Mark and daughter-in-law Nancy.
Beverly loved the outdoors and the many spectacular views Idaho has to offer! She was no stranger to good off-road outings in the family UTV. Beverly was also a world traveler and enjoyed traveling many places with her husband and daughter Rhonda. Beverly was also quite an accomplished artist, doing many paintings.
Beverly was very well liked by many as she was always very friendly, kind, classy, and beautiful.
As her dementia progressed, she lived in the family log home in Lenore and enjoyed her time gazing at the view of the mountains and the Clearwater River snuggled up by the fire and watching TV. As her medical condition worsened, she moved to the assisted living section of Brookside Landing for her final days.
She is survived by her son Mark and daughter-in-law, Nancy Correa, grandson Joshua Correa, her brother Edward Avelar, and her two nieces Rebecca Avelar and Gina Erdman.
She will be missed by many, but she is now in the ultimate place and back with the love of her life.
Arrangements are pending.
