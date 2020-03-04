“Bobbi” died March 1, 2020. She was born in Minneapolis to Alice (Overholt) and the late Dr. Karl Fauth on Sept. 20, 1034.
She lived in central Iowa until she was four, then grew up in Minneapolis.
After x-ray training she moved to Southern California, where she met and married John in 1955. They have two children.
They lived in the area for 35 years, with two overseas tours to Saudi Arabia and Italy. They enjoyed traveling to many parts of the world during those years.
In 1990 they moved to Orofino. Bobbi volunteered in the elementary school library for 18 years, and did research for the Clearwater County Historical Museum for several years.
She was on the board of the Senior Center for a number of years. She was a member of P.E.O. Chapter AW, where she held many offices. She was also on the Hospital Auxiliary, and was an active member of Ascension Lutheran Church.
Bobbi is survived by her husband, John, her son David, her daughter Patricia, two grandchildren Aaron and Nikki, and her twin great granddaughters, Kaylee and Wren.
Services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Ascension Lutheran Church, 215 115th Street, Orofino.
Memorials would be welcome at Ascension Lutheran Church, or the Orofino Senior Citizens in Bobbi’s name.
