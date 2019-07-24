Greetings from the Weippe Prairie. The hay is put up in the fields, and the weather is turning warmer. Now it is time for the Wild Weippe Rodeo to look for a Queen and Princess to represent our rodeo in 2020!
Royalty contestants must be between the ages of 14 and 19.
Royalty contestants must live with either a parent or grandparent within Clearwater County.
Royalty contestants must conduct themselves in a ladylike fashion and be of good moral character. No smoking, drinking, or drugs.
Royalty contestants must never have been married or have a child.
Royalty contestants must be able to ride their horses in a safe, controlled manner.
Royalty contestants and their parents must be willing to travel to rodeos and parades throughout the region, and sell ads for our rodeo program.
Royalty contestants will enter the Wild Weippe Rodeo Parade on Saturday, August 17. They will participate in a contest both day of the rodeo. This contest will include riding a reigning pattern, a grand entry Queen Buzz around the arena and an interview with our contest judges.
Royalty contestants will also help with the Cowboy Breakfast Sunday morning and sell raffle tickets during the rodeo.
Over the years the Wild Weippe Rodeo has been privileged to have so many wonderful young ladies volunteer to represent us and help keep our Western Heritage alive. We want to thank each contestant and her family a head of time for the effort they will put into our Royalty Contest.
We would also like to thank our reigning Queen, Miss Shelby Bird, and Princess, Miss Hannah VanHook, and both their families for the outstanding job they’ve done representing the Wild Weippe Rodeo throughout 2019.
Young ladies wishing to participate should contact Angel Gering by phone 208-827-6410 or email amgering73@gmail.com.
