We had a great time for our Veteran Day Celebration with the food booth and bake food sale. We loved hearing the stories from our Veterans of their war time experiences. We fed them hotdogs with chili and nachos, as much as they could eat, for free.
They received all the cookies and coffee they could eat also. We honored them with 130 flags on the Museum side lawn.
Jim Meads and Steve Brand, Bud Wilson and John Marks won a t-shirt for having the lucky number on their plates.
We love Honoring our Hilltop Heroes.
We still have a few 2020 calendars left honoring our Hilltop Veterans, priced at $10. Please call Sally Marks at 208-435-4346 if you want one.
Our next Bunko is Monday, Nov. 25, at 11 a.m. at the Museum. Bring some finger food and enjoy time with your friends or meet new people. We have a fun time laughing and eating and may even take home a prize for winning Bunko and high score. Come and join us!
The Museum is closed for the season until May 2020. If you want to see the Museum or have an out of town visitor that you would like to share our history with, call Sally Marks for a showing anytime.
Next Genealogy meeting is Dec. 3, at 1 p.m. at the Museum, with Tammy Trieb. The group is having a good attendance and learning a lot about their ancestors. Come join them and have some fun. Mark your calendars!
Thank you for your support this year with our Museum, we all appreciate your baking for our monthly bake food sales and buying the yummy desserts, attending our functions and all of your donations. Thank you Again.
We wish you all a very Happy Thanksgiving.
