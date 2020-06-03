The White Pine Rebekah Lodge members, spouses and friends recently provided food through the Weippe Food Pantry, an Idaho Food Bank project.
In compliance with social distancing and safety the food distribution was a drive thru with members loading the pre-boxed food into individual vehicles.
We served a total of 74 households in the Weippe/Pierce area.
We talk in terms of households because that is how we distribute the food – one set of boxes per household. A household includes all people living in one dwelling.
We have seen a real increase in the need for this service as our numbers have gone up each month.
This is the second month that we have given out our allotted amount and had to turn some folks away, so please be considerate in reporting households.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.