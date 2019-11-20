Weippe Basketball Court

With funding support from Idaho Community Foundation and Weippe Fraser Rec District, and, Labor/equipment donations from 4Stems Custom Builders, Chris Traylor Concrete and gravel donation from PotlatchDeltic the Weippe Community Park Basketball Courts are coming to life.
What a great community effort!!
