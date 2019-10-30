Halloween is here, come to the Weippe Hilltop Museum on Halloween night from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to get your special treats, all ages are welcome. Last year we had 75 kids. We are ready for more this year. We are looking forward to seeing all the costumes this year. See you Thursday!
Our Pumpkin Contest was great fun. Next year the Museum will have pumpkins for sale to carve for the contest. There were none for sale on the hilltop, so there were not as many as anticipated enteries. We had some great carvers out there all ages and very creative I might add.
Winner’s are Gunner Denison age 2, Piper Denison age 6, Adults Trisha Heywood and Holly Wolfe. Best of Show was Josh Marks with a US flag in background and a soldier kneeling with his rifle in a 3-dimensional scene. A wonderful tribute to our service men and women. Pumpkins will be displayed for Halloween for everyone to see. Thanks for everyone who entered.
We had our first Bunko on Monday, Oct. 28, at the Museum. What a great time was had by all, lots of snacks to share. We will have one on the last Monday of the month at 11 a.m. at the Museum thru May 2020. Next Bunko will be Nov. 25. Mark your calendars for some food, fun and prizes.
We are in the planning stages of the Veterans Day Celebration on Nov. 11. I will keep you updated as we get closer to the date. I guarantee a wonderful tribute to our veterans.
Have a super Spooky Halloween and remain safe.
See you at the Museum!
