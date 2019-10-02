It is another fine day up here on our own little slice of paradise. How about that weather of ours? For those of you who don’t live on the hilltop, we woke Sunday, to a lovely smattering of that all too well known white stuff. It had melted by the afternoon…. but still!
It was quite the junior varsity game last week. The first quarter was a success for the Spartans with a huge lead of over five touchdowns, one of which was ran over 65 yards. I had found myself getting up and cheering these guys on along with most of the crowd in attendance. Second quarter was a little bumpier with Summit stepping it up and making our boys work for it. Third and fourth quarter our boys in black and gold pushed through and held their own and beat back Smmit for the win an amazing 58 to 44 victory. Awesome boys! You rock!
For this week, Thursday, Oct. 3, junior high football versus Lewis County is home at 4:30 p.m. Volleyball goes to Kendrick and starts at 6 p.m.
Football goes to Deary at 7 p.m, Oct. 4. On Saturday. Oct. 5, varsity volleyball has a tournament at Highland. Cross country heads to the Inland Empire Challenge at Reid Centennial Hall at LCSC bus leaves at 5 a.m.and the game starts at 8 a.m.
Also on Saturday just a reminder the Lewis Clark Head Start Program is having their fundraiser hosted by the Elk Horn Bar, it starts at 2 p.m.
Please join Faith Lutheran Church, Pierce, as we bid farewell to Pastor Ingrid Aderhold and her husband Keith. They will be going to a church in Warren, OR. Pastor Ingrid’s last Sunday will be Oct. 6; worship service at 10 a.m.
A dinner will be at 11:30 a.m., meat, beverages and dessert provided. You are welcome to bring a salad or hot dish. If you have any questions-Nancy 464-2463
I have discovered a new program for the students at the school, I think is mention worthy. They call it Target Times. It’s for sixth through eighth graders that have a C or better grade average and are in good attendance. They get a 30 minute block of time where they can come out of class and socialize, walk on the track, or whatever that is in reason. They do it to help the middle schoolers keep from getting school burn out and to promote good grades and attendance.
I remember doing something like this in Orofino, you know eons ago, when the middle school was still there, and it was really nice and fun for all. Even the teachers got into it. I would give this program my stamp of approval.
This upcoming week is Homecoming week for our students. It starts Oct. 7 and is all week long. Let’s keep our eyes open and help our kids have a fun and safe week full of activates.
Boys get those suits out and shoes polished, girls find a dress and add those finishing touches. The homecoming dance is Oct. 11, after the game. Just giving everyone a heads up!
On a personal note, if anyone has a dress or nice suit that they would like to donate to this dance get hold of me and I’ll be happy to get them to the school. If you want them returned let me know as well.
Have you heard this one? An editor, a photographer, and a journalist are covering a political convention. They decided to walk along a beach nearby during their lunch hour. Halfway up the beach, they found a lamp. As they rubbed the lamp the genie appears and says, “Normally I grant three wishes but since there are three of you, you each get one wish.”
The photographer went first, “I would like to spend the rest of my life living in a huge house with no money worries.” The genie granted his wish.
The journalist went next, “I would like to live the rest of my life on a yacht in the Mediterranean with no money worries.” The genie granted his wish. He then turned to the editor and asked, “And what would your wish be?” The editor replied, “I want them both back after lunch, the deadline for tomorrow’s paper is in about ten hours.”
