From Timberline Cross Country… Okay runners, I hope you had a wonderful summer full of fun and adventure. We all must now get ready for the first practice and parent night. It will be Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. This will be held at Deyo reservoir. All paperwork will be handed out and we will have our first run. At the end of practice, you will be allowed to swim so bring a towel!
From the Rodeo Committee…This Friday is our last official meeting before the rodeo! Friday, Aug. 9. Work at 5, meeting at 7, and probably more work after the meeting, until dark. This will be a potluck! Please bring a dish to share! WRA is supplying the burgers.
The demonstration this Friday, Aug. 8, at the Farmer’s market is planning a planter hosted by the Dirty Fingers Garden Club here in Weippe.
From Billi Cooper… Timberline Boys Basketball players are holding a raffle to support THS boys’ basketball. Two tickets will be drawn on Wednesday, August 21 and you need not be present to win. First ticket drawn gets choice of prize. Prizes: 1) Vortex Crossfire 12x50 binoculars ($189 value) or 2) Lodge six quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven and Dutch oven cookbook ($115 value).
Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Contact your favorite boys’ basketball player for tickets.
On a personal note:
I am now retired from the newspaper and the Weippe news or Happenings on the Hilltop. This is a weekly column to inform people as to what is happening in the Weippe area. Several people who have expressed an interest in writing for Happenings, were asked to contact me for information. So far, have not received any phone calls. So, I will do the column for one more week. Hopefully, someone will step up and do the news. It would be a shame for the column to disappear. It is offered to the community to help residents, and past residents, keep in touch and connect with neighbors and friends. births, deaths, new jobs, retirements, and all sorts of school, city, library and local clubs events can be included.
I have enjoyed learning about the community and its happenings, but it is time to pass this opportunity on. Please call Marci at 208 476-4571 to inquire about doing the column. I will be happy to answer any questions. My number is at the top of this column.
