It’s another fine day here on the top of the hill and I hope all is well with everyone out there! We had another exciting home game this week for our volleyball girls. Junior varsity fought the good fight and gave it all until the bitter end but had to admit defeat against Logos.
For those of you who are wondering, Logos is a private Christian school near Moscow.
Back to the game, in round one the girls were just a little shaky getting started but seemed to find a good groove soon after starting and by the end of this round they were working awesomely together. The final score was 18 to 25 for a win to Logos.
Round two was truly fun to watch with number 23, Elise Jones, serving an absolutely amazing seven time streak. All the girls worked hard together to make every hit count. This score was 15 to 25 win to Logos.
The third and final game was short but these girls impressed me with their attitudes of perseverance and sheer willpower for a final score of 11 to 15 win for Logos.
Now onto varsity…
Round one was some serious work for the girls and they met each move blow for blow. They had kept their focus and did some fancy foot work as well. Scoreboard final reading was 18 to 25 win for Logos.
Then round two our girls put the comp in competition by working in perfect unison. It was really good to see these young ladies with such drive and excellent teamwork. For the win a score of 25 to 18 us!
Round three was a long one for these poor girls. This particular game is the hardest, I think, I’ve seen them at play since the start of season, and for good reason, their composure started to slip just a bit. This score was 11 to 25 for Logos.
Final and last round is number four. They pulled it together until the end of this one. All the girls were feeling the pressure to finish strong and make it count. A scoring of 18 to 25 win to Logos was the unfortunate result.
I would like to add on a personal note that the crowd and I had at best saw some questionable calls on behalf of the referees on both junior varsity and varsity though. The timing of the calls and scoring were off which made it difficult to follow and keep up with what the referee was even doing. Those girls kept it together until they had none left.
For this week events
Wednesday, its school picture day. So dress to impress and wear your smiles! A.S.V.A.B. testing is going on too.
Thursday, junior high girls’ basketball is at Nezperce, bus leaves at 1 p.m. game starts at 3:30 p.m.
Junior high football versus Lapwai is home game starts at 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball goes to Nezperce, bus leaves at 3 p.m. and game time is 6 p.m.
Friday, football is at Troy, bus leaves at 3:30 p.m. game starts at 7 p.m.
Saturday, cross country is at Nike for the Battle for the 509, located at Fairway Golf Course in Cheney Washington, bus leaves 10:30 a.m. The meet starts at 3 p.m.
Also, the Farmer’s Market has had a good year with a new vendors and D.I.Y. classes for all to enjoy. Just a friendly reminder that this is the final week for the season, so come on over and get it while the getting is good!
How about something funny? A weather forecaster transferred to another part of the country for his job. When asked why he transferred he replied, ‘Cause the weather didn’t agree with me.’
