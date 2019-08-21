Hello folks! My name is Sirenna Smith. It looks like I might be taking a crack at Happenings on the Hilltop! You might be wondering who is this person? Where does she come from? Or what is she like? Well long story short, I have lived in the area all my life. I graduated from OHS, “go Maniacs!”, and attended LCSC. Then I married my beloved husband and we now have our four amazing children. We live in Weippe and work around the area. My husband also works abroad, but that’s enough about me, let’s move on to more important things!
How about we start off with the big news, the first day of school begins Aug. 28 at 7:50 a.m. so set your alarm clocks and don’t be late. The first volleyball game is Aug. 29 at Timberline and starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 30 is the first football game of the season and will be at Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia. The bus leaves at 4:30 p.m., game starts at 7 p.m. I hope, we can all come out to cheer and support our teams. Go Spartans!
Have you seen your local Farmer’s Market? They have been doing things a little differently this year. They have held a how to, (or DYI), class each week for anyone who wants to participate. This week is make your own spoon ring. Just bring your own silver, silver plated, or stainless steel spoon and learn how! I don’t know about you but that sounds mighty interesting. They also have had their crops come in and there is an abundance of new produce in. Yummy, sounds tasty to me!
On a personal note, I LOVE the honey you can get from our local vendors; it’s local, it’s fresh, and it’s awesome.
I am very sorry to say that I do not have an update on the wastewater project or the bridge work happening right now but I do promise to get all that information collected and to you AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.
As for old news updates, this weekend was the Wild Weippe Rodeo. I hope everyone came out and was able to enjoy the festivities safe and sound. To all them cowgirls and cowboys, may you be safe, blessed and at your best the rest of your season!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.