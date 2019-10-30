Hello, to all those fine folks out there on the hilltop. I hope everyone is having fun hunting, canning, and getting ready for that white stuff. As far as news on the previous week not a lot happened here on the hill.
I do have an update on the Head Start Benefit. The Elkhorn Bar and Mike Dearinger (Chip) hosted the benefit for the Lewis Clark Early Childhood Program (LCECP) that was held on Oct. 5, at the Elkhorn Bar raising a final tally of a whopping $4263.50 for the Weippe Center. They would like to give a final thank you to all who were there and the community for supporting them and their program.
If you have any questions or want more information about the program please call Sandra Moore at 208-435-4289.
Wednesday, Oct. 30. is parent teacher conferences in the evening from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Target time for the Junior Highers is at 11:30 a.m.
The Scholastic Book Fair is hiting the town! It is open to the public on Wednesday from 3:30 to 7 p.m.; Thursday from 3:30 to 7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to noon; and the last day will be Monday between class times.
Students will be able to come and go between classes and have designated times to visit. They have all kinds of items for those bookworms in your life, and some for those who aren’t too! If there are specific books or titles you would like they can order things for you there. They have debit card machines and do accept E-Wallet as well for your convenience!
So get those Christmas presents and stocking stuffers early this year. Also, on Wednesday Mr. Ethan’s Senior Project kicks off with a Health Fair and Art Show held at the high school from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Come on out and see what he has in store for us!
Thursday, Oct. 31, elementary students have no school for parent teacher conferences as they continue through until today.
It’s also the spookiest night of the year, the weather man says it’s going to be clear and COLD, so bundle up all those trick or treaters who are brave enough to get out there. Keep your eyes open for those little ones, slow down, and be safe.
Saturday, Nov. 2, Cross Country goes to state in Pocatello. Congratulations and good luck everyone!
On a personal note, I don’t envy these student athletes. It’s mighty cold and harsh to be running endless miles for me. It just shows their dedication to the sport.
Let’s not forget about Ms. Bev Bailey at Creative Gifts and her open house which starts at 9 a.m.
Sunday, Nov. 3, is Daylight Savings Time so turn back the clock one whole hour and I don’t know about you but I’m going to use it sleeping!
Girls’ basketball starts up this week. The first practice is Monday, Nov. 4.
Anyone up for a funny? A journalist assigned to the Jerusalem bureau takes an apartment overlooking the Wailing Wall. Every day when he looks out, he sees an old Jewish man praying vigorously. So the journalist goes down and introduces himself to the old man. He asks, “You come every day to the wall. How long have you done that and what are you praying for?”
The old man replies, “I have come here and prayed every day for 25 years. In the morning I pray for world peace and then for the brotherhood of man. I go home have a cup of tea and come back and pray for the eradication of illness and disease from the earth.”
The journalist is amazed. “How does it make you feel to come here every day for 25 years and pray for these things?” he asked. The old man looks at him sadly, “Like I’m talking to a wall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.