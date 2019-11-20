Good day mate! Hope all of you are well and feeling blessed this week. Well let’s see what’s going on this week.
Wednesday, Nov. 20, Target Time is at 10:30 a.m. and later at 6 p.m. there will be a variety show for drama. This is where all that have been practicing their skits and honing skills since the beginning of the year show what they have been doing. So come on out and see what they have been working on!
Thursday, Nov. 21, junior boys’ basketball is up against Saint Peter and Paul here at home, game starts at 4:30 p.m. Boys’ basketball Jamboree is at Nezperce and starts at 6 p.m. The bus will leave at 3 p.m. Then the girls’ basketball goes to Highland their bus leaves at 2:45 p.m. and starts at 6 p.m.
Now on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22 and 23, District Drama will go to Lakeland High School at 7006 ID-53 in Rathdrum. This is where the kids that have qualified go and compete with their skits to see who has the best performance. I wish all of you the very best of luck and break a leg! (Figuratively of course!)
Here’s a new joke for ya. A boy and his friend where out on a pond skating and working on their hockey skills, when all of a sudden one of them fell through the ice. The boy, without hesitation, crept out on the ice and helped his friend out of the water. Someone had happened by and saw how they had got out of the water and called the proper authorities.
After things had settled at the scene a news reporter was taking statements and asked the boy that saved his friend, “What made you go out on that dangerous pond ice and risk your life to save a friend?” The boy answered, “I had to do it. He had my skates on.”
