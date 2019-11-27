Awe, the holiday season is officially here! For some it’s a time of great joy, and others it’s marred by hurt or loneliness. My heart goes out to all for the latter, know that I’m thinking of you this season and sending you warm wishes and a heartfelt hug.
Now the school calendar is fairly sparse this week with Monday, Nov. 25 being the Cross Country Banquet and there will be no school for anyone Wednesday, Nov. 27, or Thursday, Nov. 28, which is our national Turkey Day!
It has been discussed and decided on that the Happenings needed some changes. With us here on the hill being a small community and so many to report on it, it has been proven to be difficult to report the Happenings accurately and fairly to the Tribune.
Jennifer Billups will be taking over news coverage of Weippe, doing a Weippe/Pierce news column, and you can contact her at 208-827-0220; Jenn83546@yahoo.com. It has been a pleasure to introduce myself and family to you all and serve my community. I have truly enjoyed going out there and meeting all the fine people at games and town events and still hope to continue on making new acquaintances. I wish you all a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, with that, I bid you adieu. Before I go, let’s have one last funny.
A journalist walks into the hospital and tells the desk nurse, “I need to see the eye-ear doctor.” “There is no such doctor,” she tells the reporter. “Perhaps you would like to see someone else?” “No, I need to see an eye-ear doctor,” he says. “But there is no such doctor,” she replies. “We have doctors for the eyes and doctors for the ear, nose, and throat, but no eye-ear doctors.” No help. He repeats, “I want to see the eye-ear doctor.” They go around like this for a few minutes and then the nurse says, “There is no eye-ear doctor, but if there were one, why would you want to see him?” “Because,” he says, “I keep hearing one thing and seeing another.”
