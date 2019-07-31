The Hilltop Heritage Museum is having a bake sale fundraiser Friday from 10 a.m. ‘til the goodies are all gone. It will be on Hwy 11 between the Rebekah Lodge and the Elkhorn. Cookies, cakes, candies, pies and whatever else the membership bakes up, check it out, buy something delicious, and support the Museum.
Kathy Waldron is at home recovering from emergency surgery. Her family has rallied around, and is taking good care of her. She is up and about now and would welcome calls.
The theme for this week’s reading program at the library is Our Universe. The program starts at 1 p.m.
The visitor’s log at the library showed a lot of out of state traffic during the latter part of July. People from Houston, TX; Bottineau, ND; Ukiah, OR; Terrebonne, OR; Puyallup, WA; Henderson, NV, Maurertown, VA, Oxnard, VA; Alamosa, CO, and my favorite – Gun Barrel City, TX.
Terri reports a group of 25 that was attending a reunion in the area. One of the groups had created a scavenger hunt based on the contents and information in the library. Some of the questions were:
1. Name six of 13 animals in the entryway and stairway of the Library.
2. Who was the President of the United States who sent Lewis and Clark on their incredible journey?
3. What was the name of the Expedition?
Terri has the scavenger hunt list if you would like to try it yourself.
The Weippe Rodeo Committee is working diligently to obtain sponsorships for the various rodeo events. There are a few left, check the Wild Weippe Rodeo on Facebook or call Molly Stanley if you would like to be a sponsor.
Weippe Rebekahs will be selling Haystacks and Pies at 1860 Days. They will be located between Studio 205 and the Flame Bar. They will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Hope to see you all there!
From Billi Cooper: Timberline Boys Basketball players are holding a raffle to support THS boys’ basketball. Two tickets will be drawn on Wednesday, August 21 and you need not be present to win. 1st ticket drawn gets choice of prize. Prizes: 1) Vortex Crossfire 12x50 binoculars ($189 value) 2) OR Lodge 6 qt. Cast Iron Dutch Oven and Dutch oven cookbook ($115 value).
Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Contact your favorite boys’ basketball player for tickets.
Jann Rowland will be demonstrating rock painting at the Farmer’s Market this Friday, and will help you create your own painted rock! The weekly Friday Farmer’s Market is always from 3 to 5 at Weippe Mini Park (behind the Community Hall). Lots of produce, honey, bread and more at the Farmer’s Market.
