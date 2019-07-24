What is a Little Free Library? According to the website it is a nonprofit organization that inspires a love of reading, builds community, and sparks creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges around the world.
So far there are 90,000+ little free libraries around the world in 90+ countries and millions of books are exchanged annually. You can build your own little library or purchase a kit from the website. These libraries are not intended to replace our public libraries but to enhance them.
With her usual artistic ability, Weippe resident Cyndy Koerling has created an elaborate Little Free Library from found objects. The bottom was a primitive cupboard, the top a broken and rusted bird cage. The miniatures were collected from various sources. She repaired, painted and used epoxy resin to seal and waterproof the library.
The library has been registered, with a metal plaque placed on the front. It will soon appear on the website. Cyndy says an out-of-state vehicle stopped and picked up a book recently. Donations of books are accepted, just drop them off inside the coffee shop.
Dawn Cloin reminds is the next garden club meeting is this Thursday, July 25, 10:30 downstairs at the library. Bring something to share or just come and enjoy. Hope to see you all there.
From the Rodeo Committee…Just like Garth Brooks said, “It’s the ropes and the reins, and the joy and the pain. And they call the thing rodeo.” We want our fans and contestants to enjoy “the thing they call rodeo” but we need your help! We still have a few events open for sponsorship. There are different levels offered. Let’s keep this great American sport alive ya’ll! Message us, call us, or send smoke signals just let us know how you wanna help! 208 435-4905.
Greer Bridge is being repaired with new guardrails, repaving and painting. This is not supposed to impact drivers to any great extent (hopefully this means we won’t have long waits).
The Summer Reading program continues Wednesday at the Library with 50th Anniversary of Moon Landing. Starts at 1 p.m.
Stopped in at City Hall, talked to David Thomson. The wastewater project is expected to be finished in town in about two weeks. Bridge involvement should start the second week in August. If all goes well, that could be completed in three days. There is still work on lines going to the lagoon but all should be completed before snow flies.
