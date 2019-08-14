Wild Weippe Rodeo is this weekend! New bleachers, new food, much hard work by volunteers and the grounds are ready. Plenty of parking. Come on up!
The Parade starts Saturday at 12, lots of entries, come cheer your favorites. A final workday was had last Friday, including a potluck. Weippe volunteers are the best!
Weippe Farmer’s Market is held Fridays, in the park, from 3 to 5. A demonstration has been scheduled for each week. Last week the Weippe Dirty Fingers Garden Club hosted a Planning Planters event. The club brought plants and pots, showing interested participants how to select plants and arrange in the pots.
Next week’s demonstration be Dawn Cloin showing her expertise creating pine needle baskets. The week after that will be Making Spoon Rings. You will need to bring your own ring (silver or silverplate required).
