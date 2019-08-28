Greetings and salutations to you all! Let’s start off with new business shall we?
A member from our own little Garden Club here on the hill has helpfully informed me that the club meets every fourth Thursday of the month downstairs at the Weippe Public Library. The next meeting will be Sept. 26 at 10:30 a.m. and is open to everyone.
They have a different speaker and main topic every month and after the discussions they exchange seeds, tips and tricks, and how they grow all their lovely delectables.
As I came across this very helpful information my husband said to me, “So you’re going to go right?” I then said to him, “What do you mean?” He said, “You should go and maybe we could cure that black thumb of yours.”
Now I know most of you don’t know me personally, but I will enlighten you on this little joke we have, and that is that I love to grow things but instead of growing they just die despite my very best efforts. With that being said I very well might be finding myself there with a pad of paper taking a few notes.
On another note, there will be a city council meeting Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. for all who wish to attend. I am not sure what is on the docket this month but I will get that information to you as soon as I can receive it.
I have also received a call from a friendly neighbor on Hjalmar Johnson Road that on Saturday around 8 p.m. they had seen a cougar in their field close to their house. So all around that area watch your livestock and pets and stay safe.
Last, but certainly not least, a reminder that the Clearwater County Fair, requires all open class exhibits must be entered by Thursday, Sept. 12, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the fair exhibit building. Baked goods will also be accepted Friday Sept. 13, 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. The sign up people are there to help and I do say they do a very good job if you need any help signing up.
The farmer’s market had a good turn out last week. They were very busy buying, selling, and swapping all their fresh produce and mingling with the community.
The spoon rings and key chains were a hit at last week’s DIY class. Several people came out to learn how to make their own and add a personal touch to the projects and gifts. As much fun as all the classes were this year, sadly, that will be the last class for the season.
The market will have its last day on Sept. 20 so come on down and make a few contacts for next season!
The waste water project is still underway. According to City Hall, it’s roughly 50 percent in completion and still going good. Its scheduled completion date is the end of October.
The highway section from Highland Butchery to the Weippe Public Library is closed due to the pipe replacement and should be opening up this week. I have tried to contact the Idaho Department of Transportation to get an update on the Greer Bridge construction but have come back with no response to my inquiries.
Finally, don’t forget school is starting Wednesday Sept. 28 and the first home game is girls’ volleyball at 6 p.m.
